Police find body of swimmer who disappeared in Gatineau River

Police in western Quebec say they they have found the body of a 25-year-old man who disappeared in the Gatineau River.

In a release, MRC des Collines police said officers have been searching since 1 p.m. Sunday for a man who didn't resurface while swimming with friends near the Wakefield Covered Bridge.

The discovery was made by divers from the Sûreté du Québec at 9:45 p.m. Sunday.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

Staying safe on the water

The discovery came a day after firefighters rescued two people on the Ottawa River near the Deschênes Rapids.

Gatineau fire says two people in two inflatable boats called 911 just after 3 p.m. Saturday for help as they were heading towards the rapids. The pair told the 911 dispatcher they could not row against the strong current of the river.

Speaking to CTV News Ottawa on Sunday, Ottawa Fire Service spokesperson Carson Tharris said the boaters were inexperienced and unprepared for the current.

"The Ottawa River is a powerful river with powerful rapids, powerful currents, and the water currents can change completely depending on the water levels," he said.