Police find evidence of gunfire in downtown London, Ont.

London police are investigating reports of gunshots early Saturday morning.

According to police, a call came in around 4:30 a.m. reporting the sound of gunshots in the area of Oxford Street east and Richmond Street.

Officers say they did find evidence that a gun had been fired in that area however no weapon has been found and there are no reports of injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).