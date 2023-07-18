Police find guns, grenades during Smooth Rock Falls assault investigation

Northern Ontario police discovered 18 firearms and two grenades after searching the home of a man accused of assault, making threats and being drunk in public.

Officers were called to a disturbance at a home on Highway 11 just west of Smooth Rock Falls around 11:30 p.m. Friday and arrested 31-year-old man from nearby Haggart Township, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

After the arrest, the OPP explosive disposal unit was called in while officers search his home.

They found nine real and nine fake firearms, two decommissioned hand grenades along with an assortment of ammunition.

The accused is facing a total of 22 charges including eight counts each of unauthorized possession of a firearm and careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, having a prohibited or restricted firearm, assault causing bodily harm, possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose, and being intoxicated in public.

He is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court July 19 in Cochrane.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.