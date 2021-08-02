Police find loaded firearm, stolen property, drugs; Temiskaming resident charged

A 42-year-old resident of Temiskaming Shores has been charged following an investigation by Ontario Provincial Police into a stolen bicycle.

The OPP, armed with a search warrant, raided a residence July 30 on Lakeshore Road South in Temiskaming Shores.

"Once inside the residence, the officers located a loaded firearm," police said in a news release. "A small quantity of methamphetamine and several bicycles and bicycle parts were also seized."

The suspect is now charged with drug possession, weapons possession and other firearms offences, and possession of property obtained by crime.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date in Temiskaming Shores.