Police find missing 11-year-old girl
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
An 11-year-old girl reported missing on Thursday was located safe and unharmed, police said Friday afternoon.
Lexani Stettner was last seen leaving her home in west Edmonton on Tuesday evening.
"We thank everyone who shared this information with family and friends and on their respective social media accounts," the Edmonton Police Service said in a statement.
