Police find missing 13-year-old Windsor girl

Windsor police say a missing 13-year-old girl has been found.

Mackenna Deslippe-McLellan was reported missing on Monday.

When contacted by CTV News, her father said they are extremely ecstatic that she’s home, but didn’t want to comment further on the situation at this time.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal and contacted us with information,” said police in a post on social media.

MISSING PERSON UPDATE: The Windsor Police Service has located 13-year-old Mackenna Deslippe-McLellan. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal and contacted us with information. Out of respect for Mackenna and her family, no further information will be released at this time.

Out of respect for Mackenna and her family, police say no further information will be released at this time.