Police find missing 77-year-old Penetanguishene man
Amanda Hicks
Southern Georgian Bay Police say they have found a missing Penetanguishene man.
77-year-old Brian Newman had gone missing after being last seen in his Main Street apartment on Monday, August 9.
Newman's family and friends were concerned since it was out of character for him.
Police thank the public who helped in locating Newman.
