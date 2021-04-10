Police find missing boy in Sudbury, Ont.

UPDATE: The boy has been located in good health. Police would like to thank the public.

Sudbury police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing child.

They say the 10-year-old was last seen running on Jean Street in the city's Donovan neighbourhood wearing a Toronto Maple Leafs T-shirt with grey shorts.

The boy is described as 4 feet tall, 60-70 pounds with a slim build and has short dark hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 705-675-9171.

More details to come as they become available.