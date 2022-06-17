Police find missing northern Ontario man's body

A 54-year-old Holtyre man, reported missing in Black River-Matheson township last fall was found deceased June 8, police said in a release.

Police said 54-year-old Lawrence Miller was last seen alive Nov. 13, 2021.

"An extensive search was conducted at that time, involving local officers, the OPP Emergency Response Team and Canine Unit, as well as OPP Aviation Services," police said.

"A renewed search of the area began in May, involving OPP resources and a Canine Unit from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry."

Human remains were located in the area on June 8 and those remains have now been confirmed to be those of Miller.

Police said the investigation continues under the direction of the OPP's Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.