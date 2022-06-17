Police find missing northern Ontario man's body
A 54-year-old Holtyre man, reported missing in Black River-Matheson township last fall was found deceased June 8, police said in a release.
Police said 54-year-old Lawrence Miller was last seen alive Nov. 13, 2021.
"An extensive search was conducted at that time, involving local officers, the OPP Emergency Response Team and Canine Unit, as well as OPP Aviation Services," police said.
"A renewed search of the area began in May, involving OPP resources and a Canine Unit from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry."
Human remains were located in the area on June 8 and those remains have now been confirmed to be those of Miller.
Police said the investigation continues under the direction of the OPP's Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.
Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.
-
Rock the Dock in Barrie raising money for local charityOne of Barrie's most anticipated summer fundraising events takes place Saturday.
-
Yearly line painting to be done to North Bay RoadsMajor North Bay streets and intersections will be re painted
-
Vancouver Island residents offer tips for coping with inflationSouth Island families are feeling the pinch of rising inflation in an already-expensive place to live.
-
B.C. hospital briefly shut down by smell of gas reacting with cleaning fluid in blocked pipeAuthorities say a hospital in British Columbia's Interior was briefly closed Friday after air sensor alarms were triggered by gas coming out of a sewage drain of a bathroom.
-
Preparing for a water emergency: Windsor, Essex County working together on 'forward thinking infrastructure'The Windsor Utilities Commission (WUC) and Union Water Supply System (UWSS) are working on building an emergency reservoir in case of a water disaster.
-
One-tank trips: Ottawa to Brockville and back on a single tankLocated just south of Ottawa along Highway 401, west of the 416, Brockville is a bustling burg on the shores of the St. Lawrence. This town, just an hour’s drive from downtown Ottawa, offers lots to see, do, and taste.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for CalgaryThe watch, issued just after 7 a.m., cautions that thunderstorms will continue to develop Saturday morning.
-
Ruse to get ransom or actual kidnapping? B.C. judge says she's not sureWhen a man was taken from his vehicle at gunpoint from a mall parking lot then held in a condo for days, was he actually kidnapped, or was he playing along?
-