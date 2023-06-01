iHeartRadio

Police find suspect after threat at Central Middle School in Red Deer


A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)

Staff and students are returning to Central Middle School in Red Deer after a threat forced the evacuation of the building on Thursday morning.

Police say they were notified of the threat at 9:24 a.m.

As of 10:59 a.m., Mounties said the school had been cleared, and police had identified and located a suspect.

Police will continue to investigate. 

12