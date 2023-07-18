Police find suspect asleep at the wheel in Cochrane, Ont.

One person has been charged after police investigated a traffic complaint about a sleeping driver in a parking lot in Cochrane earlier this month.

In a news release Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police said they were called at 2 p.m. July 9 and found the driver still unconscious.

The 33-year-old suspect is charged with impaired driving and possession of opioids and methamphetamine.

The driver was issued a 90-day driver's licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on July 25.