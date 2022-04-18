Police find suspect vehicle sought in fatal downtown Toronto hit-and-run

Toronto police say they have located a suspect vehicle that was being sought in connection with a downtown hit-and-run that left a 30-year-old woman dead.

The woman was struck at the intersection of King Street West and Spadina Avenue at around 3:15 a.m. on April 14.

Police previously said that the vehicle was driving south at a high rate of speed when the woman was struck. The driver of the vehicle then fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

The woman was taken to hospital in critical condition and died of her injuries on Saturday.

Police previously described the suspect vehicle as a white, 2019, or newer, Mercedes AMG GT convertible with a red interior and convertible top. The roof was folded down at the time of the collision. The suspect driver has been described only as a man with dark hair.

Late Monday, police announced that they have located the suspect vehicle in Toronto and thanked members of the public for sending in tips.

Investigators continue to urge anyone with information to come forward and have also urged the driver to turn himself in to police.