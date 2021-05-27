Police find the body of missing boater on Lake Nipissing

Ontario Provincial Police in West Nipissing have found the body of the person who went missing on Lake Nipissing on Wednesday.

The remains of Leo Perron, 63, from West Nipissing was found at 11:50 a.m. on Thursday, police said.

"A post-mortem examination of the deceased is scheduled," police said in a news release. "The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service. Foul play is not suspected."

Police were called to the scene Wednesday at 1:40 p.m. after receiving a call about a boat on the lake with no operator.