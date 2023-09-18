Police find two suspect vehicles in murder investigation

Ontario Provincial Police have recovered two vehicles they believe were involved in the homicide of a Kitchener man four years ago.

No one has been arrested in the death of Jason John Brown.

According to police, Brown was abducted from Harriston Cemetery on March 12, 2019.

The next day, his body was found almost 200 kilometres away, at the side of Stevenson Road in Oshawa.

Earlier this year, police released pictures of three vehicles they believed were connected to the case.

On Monday, they announced two had been located.

Const. Jacob Unger with Wellington County OPP said developments like this can have a huge impact on an investigation.

"Every new piece of information is a great help to the detectives and those working on on this case," Unger said. "And so you can imagine obviously -- two vehicles -- and the evidence that can be gathered from those vehicles."

Unger said he could not release where the vehicles were recovered.

The third vehicle, a light-coloured Chrysler 300, still has not been found.

The province of Ontario is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for Brown’s death. Crime Stoppers is offered $5,000 reward.

"We know that there have to be people out there that know something about the death of Jason John Brown," Unger said.

