Police find unconscious driver behind the wheel in Kirkland Lake

A 41-year-old suspect from Kirkland Lake is facing several charges following an incident Wednesday afternoon in the community.

Ontario Provincial Police were called around 1:23 p.m. regarding an unconscious person in the driver’s seat of a vehicle on McCamus Avenue.

“Police located the vehicle and determined that the driver was under the influence of drugs. Further investigation resulted in the seizure of a prohibited weapon and drugs suspected to be methamphetamine, opioids and cocaine.”

The driver was arrested and taken to the OPP detachment for further testing.

The suspect has been charged with driving while impaired by drugs, possession of a prohibited device and several drug possession charges.

The accused was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kirkland Lake on Jan. 12.