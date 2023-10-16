Police find weapons, drugs in Midland apartment after lengthy standoff

Two people face charges following a lengthy standoff with police in Midland late last week.

Early Friday afternoon, provincial police with the Southern Georgian Bay detachment posted to social media about a situation underway involving a heavy police presence on William Street.

Few details were released at the time, as police encouraged residents to avoid the area.

Five hours later, they took to social media to say the situation had been "contained" but noted several officers remained at the scene.

Provincial police released more information the following day, saying they received reports about a dispute and that a man had been seen with a gun before driving off.

Police said the investigation led them to an apartment complex on William Street where a suspect had barricaded himself inside with a woman.

Officers executed a search warrant at the apartment shortly before 11 p.m. Friday.

They allege officers seized drugs, mainly opioids, cocaine, and magic mushrooms, plus several airsoft rifles, ammunition, a machete, cash and drug paraphernalia.

Police charged a 45-year-old man with several drug and weapons offences.

They also arrested and charged a 40-year-old woman with drug trafficking, possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Both were held for bail hearings and are scheduled to appear in court at a future date.