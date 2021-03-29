Police find woman who was abducted from Brampton, Ont. residence over the weekend

Police say that a 23-year-old woman who was abducted in Brampton over the weekend has been found safe but the search for her captor remains ongoing.

In a message posted to Twitter on Monday evening, police confirmed that Saline Ouk was found at 22 Division.

Ouk had been missing since she was taken from a residence on Adventura Road, near Mayfield and Mississauga roads early Sunday morning.

Police previously said that they were called to the residence for reports of a disturbance.

Once they arrived on scene they heard screaming coming from inside the home and immediately breached the door.

They then followed the sound of screams to the garage, where they encountered the suspect and Ouk inside a vehicle.

The Special Investigations Unit has said that two officers discharged their firearms in the direction of the vehicle, but the suspect was able to flee the scene with Ouk in the back seat.

The getaway vehicle was then discovered Sunday afternoon in the area of Whitepoppy Drive and McLaughlin Road in Brampton.

Police are continuing to search for the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Kwami Garwood.

Garwood is wanted on four outstanding warrants in the GTA, including a first-degree murder warrant in connection with the shooting death of 43-year-old Andre Charles in Toronto last year.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.