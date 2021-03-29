Police find woman who was allegedly abducted from Brampton, Ont. residence over the weekend

A 23-year-old woman who was allegedly abducted in Brampton, Ont. over the weekend has been found safe but the search for the suspect remains ongoing.

Police say that Salina Ouk walked into 22 Division headquarters in Brampton alone at around 7:30 p.m.

They say that she appeared to be in "good health" but was taken to hospital to receive treatment for something that is not related to her abduction.

"I know that she did walk in and identify herself," Const. Heather Cannon told reporters during a hastily-scheduled news conference. "Officers have spoken very briefly with her but there hasn’t been some in depth interview that has occurred as of yet."

Ouk has been missing since she was taken from a residence on Adventura Road, near Mayfield and Mississauga roads early Sunday morning, police said.

Police previously said that they were called to the residence for reports of a disturbance involving a man seen banging on a door.

But once they arrived on scene they heard screaming coming from inside the home and immediately breached the door.

They then followed the sound of screams to the garage, where police said they encountered the suspect and Ouk inside a vehicle.

The Special Investigations Unit has said that two officers discharged their firearms in the direction of the vehicle, but the suspect was able to flee the scene with Ouk in the back seat.

The getaway vehicle was then discovered Sunday afternoon in the area of Whitepoppy Drive and McLaughlin Road in Brampton.

On Monday afternoon police said that investigators believed the suspect and Ouk took a taxi to the area of Ruddington Drive and Bayview Avenue in Toronto at around 4 a.m.

Police said that a red or orange Kia Soul was was observed entering a nearby parking lot at 3230 Bayview Avenue at around the same time and leaving a short time later.

Investigators continue to search for that vehicle.

“That Kia is still part of our active investigation and we are still looking to speak with the driver,” Cannon said.

Police said the suspect in the abduction is 21-year-old Kwami Garwood and that he should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Garwood is wanted on four outstanding warrants in the Greater Toronto Area, including a first-degree murder warrant in connection with the shooting death of 43-year-old Andre Charles in Toronto last year.