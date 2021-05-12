Police fine Bedford, N.S. man for operating ‘short-term rental’ business

Halifax police have fined a Bedford, N.S. man $11,622.50 for allegedly operating a short-term rental business in Bedford contrary to regulations set out in the Health Protection Act.

Halifax Regional Police say they issued the fine on May 12, after receiving a number of reports that the man was operating his business against current public health orders.

He was issued a summary offence ticket for $11,622.50 for failing to comply with the Health Protection Act and its regulations.

Police remind the public to follow Nova Scotia’s current public health measures, including those related to illegal gatherings and associated fines.