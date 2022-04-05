Police foil Stittsville car thefts by auto theft ring
Ottawa police say they have twice foiled thieves in Stittsville whom they believe are working with an organized auto theft ring.
The first theft happened last Wednesday around 2 a.m., when a tipster called to say someone was trying to steal their neighbour’s Lexus SUV from the driveway.
Officers stopped the Lexus on Highway 417 and arrested the driver.
Then around 4 a.m. Monday, someone called police because they saw someone inside their Jeep Cherokee. The suspect ran away and got into a waiting vehicle.
Police pulled the vehicle over on Terry Fox Drive and arrested five people.
Police would not say on which streets the attempted thefts happened, to avoid identifying the victims.
All six people arrested are from the Montreal area, police said.
“It is suspected that they are working with organized auto theft rings that steal vehicles and then ship them overseas,” police said in a news release.
-
Aylmer police issue arrest warrant after violent assault and robberyThe Aylmer Police Service has issued an arrest warrant for a man following a violent assault and robbery in Aylmer, Ont. on March 11.
-
New Brunswick woman, 62, dies in snowmobile crashA 62-year-old woman is dead following a single-snowmobile crash in Wapske, N.B.
-
Father/daughter win monthly Soo hospital drawRichard Harasym of Marathon and Rebecca Harasym of Sault Ste. Marie split $156,850 after winning the Sault Area Hospital's March 50/50 draw.
-
Spike belt brings stolen vehicle fleeing police in Saskatchewan to a stop in Manitoba: RCMPMounties say a man driving a stolen car that attempted to ram officers in Saskatchewan was eventually brought to a stop on a Manitoba highway.
-
Calgary man identified as victim of Crescent Heights homicideCalgary police have identified a man found shot to death in the community of Crescent Heights on Friday.
-
Average sale price of a home in Windsor-Essex continues to climbThe average sale price of a home in Windsor-Essex has just gone up by another $188,000.
-
Halifax police seek man wanted in connection with Spryfield stabbingHalifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with a stabbing in Spryfield last week.
-
Dad and local jeweller create unique necklace for Olympian daughterRegina goldsmith Megan Hazel, helped Mick Hart create a one of a kind necklace for his Olympian daughter, Micah Zandee-Hart.
-
Manitoba government investing $2.6M in employment services with focus on single parentsA new investment from the Manitoba government is part of the ongoing work to change the Employment and Income Assistance program.