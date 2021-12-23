Police follow footprints in the snow to arrest break-in suspect

Police say fresh footprints left in the snow led them to arrest a man suspected of breaking into a Collingwood business.

According to provincial police, officers were dispatched to an alarm at a business on First Street in the early morning hours on Dec. 10.

They say someone had smashed in a front window at the business and taken some items.

Police say officers followed footprints leading away from the business and found a discarded jacket with a document in a pocket that had an individual's name on it.

They say the footprints led officers to a nearby residence where they were greeted at the door by a man with the same name found on the document.

Police allege a pair of boots at the front door matched the footprints coming from the First Street business.

They arrested the 47-year-old Collingwood man and charged him with breaking and entering.