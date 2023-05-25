Police give all clear after intruder situation near Langford
A 20-year-old man was arrested after an hours-long standoff in the Highlands area near Goldstream Provincial Park on Thursday.
The West Shore RCMP say they were called to a rural home in the 800-block of Finlayson Arm Road for a report of a break-in around 1 p.m.
Police were told that the man was unknown to the homeowners, who discovered him inside the house when they returned home after being out.
Mounties were also told that there were concerns the intruder may have been armed with a gun.
Police shut down streets around the property and asked nearby residents to stay inside their homes as a nearly four-hour standoff ensued.
The RCMP Emergency Response Team, police service dogs and a negotiator were called to the scene.
Around 4:40 p.m., the man left the home and was arrested.
Police say the suspect is known to police and is expected to appear in court on Friday.
Mounties also say they found a firearm inside the home, though they did not specify if the suspect brought the weapon to the property.
