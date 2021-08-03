Police give 'Kudos' to good citizen as wallet filled with Christmas cash returned to its owner

South Simcoe Police say "honesty is alive and well" in the Bradford community after a lost wallet filled with cash is returned to its rightful owner.

According to police, a citizen doing some Saturday morning garage sale shopping on July 31 found the wallet containing an undisclosed amount of money on the ground at the intersection of Maplegrove Avenue and Fred Cook Drive.

Police say the citizen turned the wallet into the South Division detachment, where officers contacted the owner about the lost item.

According to police, the owner was "thrilled to have it returned" because hidden inside the wallet was additional cash earmarked for Christmas shopping.