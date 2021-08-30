Police giving school zone reminder ahead of September

With the start of school only a few days away, it's prompting a yearly reminder from Winnipeg police about school zone safety.

"Every Sept. 1 through June 30, school zone speed limits are reduced from 50 km/h to 30 km/h," said Insp. Doug Roxburgh with the Winnipeg Police Service Traffic Division.

"We are reminding drivers that with the opening of schools, they can expect greater pedestrian traffic and, of course, the unexpected activity of children on roadways that can cause motorists to stop quickly."

According to Roxburgh, drivers who don't slow down could be on the hook for a hefty fine.

"The school zone limits are predominately monitored by our photo radar people, although the infraction itself falls under the speeding category of the [Highway Traffic Act]. A 15 km/h over the speed limit can cost a motorist around $250."

Roxburgh said there aren't any new school zones in the city, so drivers shouldn't be surprised.

"All the school zones are properly marked," he said. "There should be lots of signage letting reminding motorists as to when they are entering the school zone and when it concludes."

Roxburgh noted parents should also talk about traffic safety with their kids ahead of the start of school.

"We all have a part to play here. The children have to be vigilant, and the parents have to do their part as well to remind their children to look both ways and proceeding when it's safe to do so."

-With files from CTV’s Rachel Lagace