Police have man in custody after New Sudbury incident

There were some tense moments in Greater Sudbury on Saturday night after police converged on a residential neighbourhood.

Officers were called to the Cedarview Crescent and Springdale Crescent area off of Lansing Avenue in New Sudbury, Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a tweet just before 10 p.m.

Few details are known about the heavy police presence, but the tweet said there was no threat to public safety.

"Police have concluded the investigation in the area; as a result, an adult male has been apprehended. There is no danger to the public. We advise the area is clear now of police activity," police said in another tweet just after 2 a.m.

Brian Fielding replied to the tweet with appreciation for the officer's response.

"As we are people close to the area, we are amazed and proud of how the situation was handled. We felt safe and protected. This morning feeling grateful for our men and women in uniform," Fielding said.

CTV News has reached out to Sudbury police for more information and is waiting for a response.

Police are in the area of CedarView Dr and Springdale Cr, Sudbury conducting an investigation with heavy police presence. Police are asking the public to avoid the area. There is no threat to public safety.