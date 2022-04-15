Police helicopter used to track driver in high-speed chase that ended in multi-vehicle crash: RCMP

A high-speed chase led to a multi-vehicle collision in Surrey Thursday afternoon after police tried to stop a driver who had invalid licence plates.

Surrey RCMP said officers tried to pull a driver over just before 4 p.m. after they were spotted with unattached, uninsured licence plates. Police said they didn't stop, so officers used a spike belt.

Even then, the driver continued "at high rates of speed and down the wrong side of the road," Mounties confirmed with CTV News. The driver was going down 120th Street in Surrey at the time and was tracked by the RCMP's Air 1 helicopter.

Eventually, an unmarked police car hit the vehicle near 120th Street and 102 Avenue, which caused it to collide with two other vehicles.

"Thankfully, no injuries were sustained by any parties," Mounties said in a statement.

"The suspect, a prohibited driver, was taken into custody and an investigation into dangerous driving is ongoing."