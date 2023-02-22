Police highlight sucess stories on National Human Trafficking Awareness Day

On the heels of National Human Trafficking Awareness Day on Wednesday, members a multiple police services announced a province-wide update on operations surrounding their operations.

The operation is called the Provincial Human Trafficking Intelligence-Led Joint Forces Strategy (IJFS). This operation sees 21 police services band together to tackle human trafficking accross Ontario.

Since its creation in December 2021, the operation has:

conducted 65 investigations

assisted 61 victims

charged 28 people

laid 72 human trafficking charges

and laid 167 additional criminal charges

Special Cons. Stephane Brouillette is part of the unit operating within the Greater Sudbury Police Service (GSPS).

“Human trafficking as we know it is very mobile, there is many jurisdictions where the victims are transported throughout the province,” said Brouillette.

Brouillette said human trafficking investigations are complex and investigators need community support to help lock up traffickers.

“It’s a crime that takes place in the shadows, behind closed doors, in hotels, airbnbs or condos,” he said.

“We need additional sets of eyes and ears in the community to help us do our jobs.”

Victims assisted so far range in age from 12 to 47-year-old and Brouillette said it’s important to speak up if you notice a change in behaviour with your loved ones.

“Make note of any significant changes in their children’s lifestyles, in their interactions with their friends and weather or not their becoming disassociated with the family,” said Brouillette.

The provincial government says they’ve created a five-year anti-human trafficking strategy plan with funding of $307 million.

“Ongoing collaboration with our partners is key to raising awareness and combating human trafficking,” the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services said, in a statement to CTV News.

“Together we can drive awareness to human trafficking, make our communities safer places and help victims and survivors – including those at risk – get connected to the supports they need.”

For more information, visit the Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking’s website.

The centre’s national hotline 1-833-900-1010 is also available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for victims and survivors that need assistance or to report tips if anyone believes someone may be a victim of human trafficking. The hotline will connect callers to support and services, answer questions, take tips and forward information, when appropriate, to law enforcement.