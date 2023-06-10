Police hold amnesty event to test vehicle noise levels

The Edmonton Police Service held an event on Saturday to get noisy vehicles off the street.

It was the second Project Tensor Amnesty Testing Event.

Drivers had the chance to find out how loud their vehicle or motorcycle actually is without getting a ticket.

There's a 96 decibel limit in Edmonton for motorcycles revving their engines.

Vehicle noise is up to an officer's discretion.

Police say the event is a chance to have a conversation with drivers.

"It's an opportunity for people from all the car enthusiast genres to come down, engage with us and have a conversation as an educational opportunity," said Const. Clint Stallknecht. "We're doing noise testing on all the vehicles so people have an idea where their vehicles are at."

In February, city council voted to increase the fine for breaking the noise bylaw from a maximum of $250 to $1,000. Repeat offenders will be fined $2,000.