Police hope to find owner of dropped envelope
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
A good Samaritan turned an envelope filled with money into police who are now hoping to return it to the owner.
Windsor police say they would like to find the owner of the envelope which was turned in by a citizen who found it in the Kildare Road and Vimy Street area.
The envelope has a “very distinct message” written on the front, police say.
The money was given to be used for “an item” for a person’s new home.
