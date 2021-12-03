Police hunt for suspect in violent sexual assault in Orillia
Provincial police continue to investigate a violent attack in Orillia involving a man investigators say may be responsible for a series of break-ins over the past week.
According to the OPP, an unidentified man in his 20s wearing a dark ski mask and black medical mask entered a home Thursday morning and assaulted a woman inside.
"We had an incident in which an unknown suspect broke into a residence and committed a sexual assault," said OPP Const. Ted Dongelmans.
Police say the victim and suspect do not know each other.
Related Article: OPP warns Orillia residents to lock doors after home invasion and sexual assault
Police say three separate break-ins were reported in the areas of Dallas Street and Barrie Road, Memorial Avenue and Elmer Park, and Mississaga Street West and Albert Street since Nov. 24.
The OPP Crime Unit is investigating to see if the incidents are connected.
Seven officers are assigned to the cases. Police say they have already received several tips from the public, noting no information is too small.
Meanwhile, police continue to urge residents to remain cautious, keep doors, garages and vehicles locked and be aware of unusual activity.
-
