Police hunt for two suspects after Orleans home invasion

Ottawa police are searching for two suspects after a home invasion in Orleans.

Police say at approximately 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, two suspects broke into a home on Waterfern Way and forcibly confined the two occupants. One of the occupants suffered minor injuries after being assaulted with a weapon.

The suspects fled once the home security system was alerted.

Police would like to speak with anyone who may have information about the incident, including any nearby residents that may have dashcam footage or security footage.

You can contact the Ottawa Police Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116.