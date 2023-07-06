Police hunt suspect believed responsible for bank safe and ATM break-and-enters in and around Calgary

Multiple bank safe and ATM break-and-enters are being attributed to the same culprit, police say.

Since May, police have received eight reports regarding locations in Calgary, as well as seven more reports regarding locations in other southern Alberta communities.

Several times, the suspect was captured by surveillance cameras.

"It is believed the suspect, who uses an e-scooter, gains entry by either smashing through glass with a hammer or using an Angle Grinder or cement saw to cut through doors and fences," the Calgary Police Service said in a release to media issued Thursday.

Police say the suspect has tended to wear a black hoodie with the hood pulled up, black face-covering, blue jeans, gloves and dark-coloured shoes.

The suspect has also tended to carry a black backpack, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police directly at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, calgarycrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.