Police ID 2 'unknown' women found in Toronto area

Police have identified two "unknown" women found in the Greater Toronto Area Monday.

Just after 9:20 a.m., York Regional Police said they responded to a call from a “concerned citizen” reporting an unknown woman in the area of Atkinson Road and Centre Street in Richmond Hill, Ont.

Responding officers said the woman was not dressed for the weather and had appeared to be outside for “some time.” The woman seems to be non-verbal, the release said, and officers have been unable to identify her.

Police described her as caucasian with a thin build, standing five-foot-seven and about 110 lbs. She has shoulder-length blond hair, and blue eyes, and was found wearing a green sweater, black jogging pants, and black shoes, they said.

York police said they have ensured her safety and well-being, but are “appealing to the public for any information on her identity and seeking family members or caregivers.”

Just before 8 p.m., York police tweeted that another unknown woman, believed to be in her 80s, had been found in Markham.

Two hours later, police said that she had been reunited with her family.

On Tuesday, the service said it had identified the woman found in Richmond Hill and located her family.