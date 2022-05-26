Police ID drowning victims after boat capsizes near Latchford, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police have identified the two victims who drowned in the Montreal River on Tuesday morning after their boat capsized.
The deceased are George Brunton, 90, Robert Hachey, 74, both from the Town of Latchford.
OPP were called at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and responded with special search-and-rescue units, including the emergency helicopter and marine units.
"Initial investigation revealed that two individuals were fishing when their vessel capsized," police said in a news release Thursday.
The search continued Wednesday, when the OPP's underwater unit located the victims in the water.
The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.
"The OPP reminds all operators and passengers to carry an approved lifesaving device in your vessel or pleasure craft for each person on board," police said.
"Find one that fits properly and wear it every time out on a vessel or pleasure craft."
