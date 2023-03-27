Police ID kids, all age 9, and adults in Nashville shooting
The suspect in a Nashville school shooting on Monday had drawn a detailed map of the school, including potential entry points, and done surveillance before killing three students and three adults in the latest in a series of mass shootings in a country growing increasingly unnerved by bloodshed in schools.
-
Pictou Lodge Beach Resort closing its doors after nearly 100 yearsAfter six months of repairing damage caused by post-tropical storm Fiona, the popular Pictou Lodge Beach Resort is closing its doors for good.
-
Victoria video store teaming up with island artist for movie portrait exhibitA Vancouver Island-based painter is partnering with a Victoria video store to stage an art exhibit showcasing iconic movie characters.
-
Manitoba family launches lawsuit over COVID-19 vaccinationA Manitoba family has launched a lawsuit alleging their 23-year-old son had a stroke days after receiving a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, leaving him legally blind.
-
‘It only took a couple of minutes’: Students swab cheeks to become potential stem cell donorsSeveral organizations have partnered with Canadian Blood Services to find potential stem cell donors at both Nipissing University and Canadore College.
-
Best of Windsor Essex Awards winners announcedThe results are in — residents had their say voting on their favourite local hot spots for this year’s Best of Windsor Essex Awards.
-
Check stop in northern Sask. leads to illegal alcohol sale chargesSask. RCMP uncovered illegal alcohol sales in Stony Rapids after a check stop in the community.
-
'Leave this with me': Alberta premier heard on call with COVID-19 protesterAlberta Premier Danielle Smith, in a leaked cellphone call, commiserated with a COVID-19 protester about his trial while divulging to him there was an internal dispute over how Crown prosecutors were handling COVID-19 cases.
-
Woman in custody, charges pending following Lions Park LRT station stabbingCalgary police say they've arrested a woman in connection with a stabbing at the Lions Park LRT station that stemmed from an altercation between several individuals.
-
Regina's Dewdney Avenue strip to undergo 2 year renovation projectThe Dewdney Avenue strip between Broad Street and Albert Street is about to undergo a major two year renovation project.