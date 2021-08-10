Police ID shooting victim who was found dead in a Richmond, B.C., ditch

The man found dead in a Richmond, B.C., ditch over the weekend had no criminal record, but authorities suspect he was involved in the Lower Mainland's ongoing gang conflict.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team publicly identified the deceased Tuesday as Christopher Singh, a 23-year-old Delta resident who was known to law enforcement.

IHIT said Singh was the victim of a targeted shooting, and that investigators are working on a timeline of his activities leading up to his death.

"We are asking anyone who may have had contact with Mr. Singh to come forward," Sgt. David Lee said in a statement.

The victim's body was found Saturday morning in an agricultural area of the city near Cambie Road and No. 8 Road.

RCMP officers determined he was the victim of a homicide and called IHIT to take over the case.

Authorities did not provide any further details about why they suspect Singh was involved in the region's gang conflict, only that his death "does not appear to be a random act."

IHIT asked anyone with information relevant to the investigation to call 1-877-551-4448.