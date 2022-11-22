Police ID two seniors found dead after fire in Sturgeon Falls

The Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has identified the remains of two deceased people located following a fire in West Nipissing on Nov. 2.

They have now been identified as Joseph Brunet, 91, and Lorraine Brunet, 81, both from Sturgeon Falls.

They were discovered by police and fire firefighters who responded to the fire on Quesnel Road shortly before 9 a.m.

“The two people were located deceased at the premises,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

“Police will not be disclosing the cause of death for either individual at this time.”

Police said Tuesday that foul play is not suspected "at this time." It is being investigated by the OPP Nipissing West Crime Unit, under the direction of the criminal investigation branch and OPP North Bay forensic identification services.

“Investigators are working in conjunction with the Office of the Fire Marshal and the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service,” police said.

“While there is believed to be no threat to public safety, the OPP reminds all members of the public to be aware of their surroundings and personal safety at all times.”

Anyone with information on the case is to contact the Nipissing West OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave a tip online.