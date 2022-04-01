Police ID victim of fatal crash on Hwy. 17

Ontario Provincial Police have identified the victim of a fatal collision March 29 on Highway 17 east of Blind River.

The victim is Dennis Zarvie, 62, of Mindemoya.

He was killed when a pickup truck travelling westbound left the highway and rolled onto its roof in the south side ditch, police said in a news release F.

Zarvie was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A post-mortem examination took place in Sault Ste Marie on March 31 at the Centre of Forensic Sciences.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.