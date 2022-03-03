Police identify 19-year-old Brampton man killed in daytime shooting
Peel police have identified a 19-year-old man who was killed in a daytime shooting in Brampton, Ont. Tuesday afternoon
Police were initially dispatched to the Cresthave Road and Torada Court area of Brampton at around 2:40 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.
According to police, officers arrived on scene and found the victim, identified Thursday as 19-year-old Brampton resident Jahleel Mckoy, suffering from obvious signs of trauma outside a home.
Lifesaving efforts were initiated but Mckoy was ultimately pronounced dead on scene.
Police believe the shooting was a targeted and isolated incident. No suspect information has been released.
There was a vehicle seen leaving the area at the time of the shooting, police said, although they have not released any further details about the car or the direction it fled.
Anyone with information on this incident, surveillance or dashcam footage, that may have captured the moments leading up to, during, or after the incident is asked to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 extension 3205.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: March 4-6CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the first weekend of March.
-
Gas prices hit all-time high in OttawaGas prices are expected to top $1.70 a litre in Ottawa today, an all-time high for gas prices in the capital.
-
Chiarot scores twice, including overtime winner, for Canadiens in 5-4 win over FlamesBen Chiarot scored the overtime winner for the Montreal Canadiens in a 5-4 win over the host Calgary Flames on Thursday.
-
Manitoba woman awarded $60K in precedent-setting intimate images lawsuitA Manitoba woman has been awarded $60,000 in a precedent-setting case after intimate images of her were shared without her consent.
-
Alex DeBrincat's power-play goal in OT lifts Blackhawks past OilersAlex DeBrincat scored a power-play goal 2:23 into overtime to propel the host Chicago Blackhawks to a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.
-
Dr. Bonnie Henry, Michael Bublé honoured at Order of B.C. ceremonyProvincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Burnaby-born crooner Michael Bublé were among 31 Order of British Columbia recipients honoured at a ceremony Thursday evening.
-
Police operation on Hwy. 17 east of SudburyOntario Provincial Police is asking the public to avoid the Hagar area, about 50 kilometres east of Subury, on Highway 17 Thursday night as officers 'conduct and operation.'
-
Vancouver crime: Store keeps stock locked up as forum held on public safetyIt's not easy to access items at the Home Hardware store on Davie Street. Almost everything in the store is kept locked in some way.
-
27-year-old man fatally shot in Mississauga identified by policePeel police have identified the 27-year-old man fatally shot in Mississauga Wednesday morning.