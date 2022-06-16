Police identify 28-year-old man fatally shot near TTC station in North York
CP24 Web Content Writer
Bryann Aguilar
Toronto police have identified the man found fatally shot near a TTC subway station in North York on Wednesday night.
Emergency crews were called to the north exit of the Sheppard-Yonge Station on Harlandale Avenue at 10:10 p.m. for a shooting.
When they arrived, officers located a man outside the station with critical injuries. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
On Thursday, police named the victim as 28-year-old Kian Hoseyni from Toronto.
Police have not released any suspect information.
Hoseyni is the city’s 30th homicide victim of 2022.
They continue to ask anyone with information to contact homicide investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
