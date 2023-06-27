Police identify 28-year-old student as victim fatally stabbed in Scarborough plaza Sunday
Toronto police identified a 28-year-old student from Nigeria as the victim who was fatally stabbed during a fight in a Scarborough plaza over the weekend.
Police said the fight broke out on Sunday, shortly after 7 p.m., in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Brimley Road.
Toronto Police Service Duty Inspector Jeff Banglid told reporters at the scene that two people were fighting in the plaza, which left one with serious injuries.
The victim, identified as Ifeanyichukwu Oseke, was rushed to the hospital, but Banglid said he succumbed to his injuries on the way there.
The incident is now being treated as a homicide.
Police said the male suspect was last seen getting inside of a dark-coloured sedan, heading south on Brimley Road.
The unnamed suspect is described by police as a man with medium-length dark hair, wearing a light-coloured tank top, pants and shoes.
“It was very populated at the time and we understand there was a number of people that actually had seen this event,” Bangild said, adding police believe it to be an isolated incident with no risk to public safety.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
With files from CP24’s Jordan Fleguel
-
Highway 26 head-on collision under investigationSpringwater Fire and Emergency Services responded to a call shortly before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday between McNabb Road and Glengarry Landing Road.
-
-
RCMP search for armed suspect on O'Chiese First Nation in central AlbertaA central Alberta First Nation was told to shelter in place Wednesday evening as police searched for an armed suspect.
-
RCMP investigate reported firearm incident in Okotoks, Alta.If your child had what appeared to be a firearm pointed at them at the skate park in Okotoks, Alta., on Monday, the Mounties are hoping you'll get in touch.
-
Health minister speaks about agreement allowing St Paul’s Hospital to opt out of medical assistance in dyingAfter the parents of a terminally ill Vancouver woman who was denied medical assistance in dying (MAiD) at St. Paul’s Hospital spoke out about the difficult final hours of their daughter’s life, B.C.’s health minister is responding to their concerns surrounding an agreement that allows Providence Health facilities to deny MAiD for religions reasons.
-
Man shot and killed by police inside B.C. emergency room, IIO investigatingA man was shot and killed by police inside the emergency room of a hospital in B.C. on Wednesday, sparking an investigation by the province’s police watchdog.
-
'More work to do': B.C. premier addresses extreme heat response and planningOn the two-year anniversary of the heat dome that left hundreds of British Columbians dead, the premier acknowledged that while much work has been done to respond to extreme heat events, more is needed.
-
Widower holding cancer cabaret fundraiser in Midland in honour of late wifeA widower in Midland is working to keep his wife's memory alive by working to lower the number of people impacted by the disease that took her last year.
-
View Royal fire chief frustrated by campfire-turned-wildfire in Thetis Lake ParkVancouver Island is experiencing one of the worst wildfire seasons in modern history, according to BC Wildfire Service. And nearly every fire this year was human-caused and preventable.