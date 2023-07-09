Police identify 3 suspects wanted in fatal daytime shooting in Toronto

Toronto police are searching for three suspects wanted in connection with a daytime shooting in the city’s Leslieville neighbourhood that killed a 44-year-old woman.

On Friday, just after 12:20 p.m., police responded to a call in the area of Queen Street East and Carlaw Avenue.

Investigators said there was a physical altercation between three men during which two of them allegedly pulled out handguns and opened fired at one another.

The victim, identified by police on Saturday as Karolina Huebner-Makurat, was struck by a stray bullet while walking in the area, according to police. Huebner-Makurat was rushed to the hospital, where she later died.

The suspects ran away from the scene.

On Sunday, Toronto police released images of the three male suspects.

The first is described as a tall and 25 to 30 years old with a medium build, cornrows, and potential head injuries. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a black stripe from sleeve to sleeve, blue jeans, and white shoes.

The second suspect is described 18 to 25 years old with a slim build, average height, and long hair in a ponytail. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a black North Face hoodie, dark coloured jeans, and white shoes, while the third is tall and 18- to 25-years-old with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, dark pants, and shoes.

Do not approach the suspects as police say they should be considered armed and dangerous.

A GoFundMe has been set up by friends of Huebner-Makurat, where, according to the fundraiser page, the donations will be used to support her husband and two daughters.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.

With files from CP24's Aisling Murphy