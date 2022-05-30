Police identify 34-year-old who died after an assault in downtown Toronto
Toronto police have released the identity of a man who died following an assault outside of a popular Queen Street West nightspot downtown.
Officers were called to the front of Warehouse at 232 Queen Street West, near John Street, for a medical call shortly before 9:30 p.m. on May 22.
According to police, a male victim was assaulted by two other men and was found with life-threatening head injuries when officers arrived. He was transported to hospital by Toronto Paramedic Services, where he died of his injuries two days later on May 24.
Toronto police identified the victim Monday as 34-year-old Jason Rumley of Caledon.
The suspects are both described as men in their late 20s to early 30s, standing between five-feet-ten and six feet. They were Black with dark complexions and had average builds.
The homicide unit has taken over the investigation and is urging anyone with information about the fatal incident to come forward to police.
