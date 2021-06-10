Police identify 35-year-old Chatham homicide victim

Chatham-Kent police are releasing the identity of a 35-year-old homicide victim.

Officers responded to a disturbance on St. George Street near Park Avenue East on Thursday, June 3.

Police say an altercation between several men, all known to each other, resulted in the death of a local man.

The victim has been identified as Manuel DaSilva, 35, of Chatham.

“Members of the Chatham-Kent Police Service offer their deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. DaSilva,” states a news release from police.

On June 5, Kyle Samko, 26, of Sarnia was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. He has been remanded into custody pending a future court date of June 10.

Members of the Major Crime Unit continue their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Cole Abbott at colea@chatham-kent.ca or 519-380-6024. Anonymous callers may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.