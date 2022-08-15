Police identify 3rd suspect in Etobicoke shooting that left two dead

Toronto police have identified a third suspect wanted in connection with a triple shooting in Etobicoke that left two people dead back in January.

Officers were called to an industrial complex at 150 Thirtieth Street, near Lake Shore Boulevard West, at around 8:45 p.m. on January 3.

Officers arrived to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds and an injured woman nearby.

Both men were rushed to hospital, where one of them was pronounced dead. The second man succumbed to his injuries the following day.

Police have since identified the two men who died as 24-year-old Minyali Wur of Mississauga and 20-year-old Chudier Reat of Mississauga.

The woman was transported to hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Back on Jan. 31, police identified 21-year-old Darriel Thompson of Mississauga as a suspect in the case and said he was being sought for two counts of second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

They said they were also looking for 21-year-old Camarr Brown of Brampton for accessory after the fact.

Both men remain at large and are on the Toronto Police Service’s Most Wanted list.

Police said Monday that they are now looking for a third suspect identified as 32-year-old Philip Grant of Peel Region. Police said Grant is wanted for second-degree murder in connection with the case and they are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Police are asking anyone with information to reach out to investigators.