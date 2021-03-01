Police have identified a 57-year-old man who was found dead at the end of a road in an industrial area in Vaughan, Ont. last week.

York Regional Police discovered the body on Feb. 25 around 8 p.m. near Rodinea and Teston roads, east of Keele Street.

At the time, police would not confirm any details surrounding the man’s death, saying only that it was being treated as suspicious.

On Monday, following a post-mortem examination, police confirmed the cause of death. The victim, who has been identified as Richmond Hill resident Gus Kouboules, died as a result of gunshot injuries.

No further details have been released in the case.

In a news release issued Monday, investigators continued to appeal to members of the public for information. Anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area or who may have video footage connected to the case is being asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.