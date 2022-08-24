Police identify Ambassador shooting victim, renew plea to public in second homicide

Calgary police have identified a man killed in a shooting at the Ambassador Restaurant and Bar on Sunday night.

Temesgen Tesfatsion, a 35-year-old Calgary man, was found suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound when police arrived at the establishment, at 3504 17th Ave. S.E., around 4:40 a.m. on Aug. 21.

Officers tried to save his life, but he died at the scene.

Police are now searching for a suspect.

"Our investigators are in the process of reviewing CCTV footage and interviewing witnesses associated with the location and those who were present that night," said Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson of the CPS homicide unit in a release on Wednesday.

"We believe this was a targeted attack within the restaurant, and are exploring the motive behind the shooting and whether the target was the victim or one of his associates."

Currently, investigators are looking for a man described as around 30 years old, about 188 centimetres (6'2”) with a medium build, with short black hair.

Gregson asked that anyone with information about the incident or the suspect call the police or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Meanwhile, police are still on the hunt for a suspect in the shooting death of Nakita Baron.

Baron, a 31-year-old Calgary woman, was killed on Aug. 18 in the community of Evergreen. A second person shot at the scene remains in hospital in stable condition.

Police are once again looking to the public for help finding their assailant.

Investigators previously released CCTV photos of a suspect in the shooting, and again ask anyone with information as to his identity or whereabouts to call the police or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.