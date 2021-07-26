Police identify body found in Lake Nipissing

The identity of the body found in Lake Nipissing on July 17 has been identified by Ontario Provincial Police in North Bay.

Trevor Milmine, a 43-year-old North Bay resident, was found floating in the lake near Goose Island around 12:30 p.m. a week and a half ago.

Police said the investigation is continuing under the North East Region Crime Unit, coroner and provincial forensic pathology team.

The cause of death has not been revealed and police have not said if foul play is suspected.

More information to follow as details become available.