Police identify Burnell Street homicide victim
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Digital Editorial Producer
Devon McKendrick
Winnipeg police have identified the victim in a homicide investigation that happened on Friday.
Police originally reported that officers were called to the 500 block of Burnell Street around 5:30 p.m. after an injured man was found by the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service who were called to a fire at the location.
Police found a man suffering from upper-body injuries and he was taken to hospital in critical condition.
However, he later died from his injuries.
Police have now identified the man as 18-year-old Logan Clarke.
Police say no one has been arrested at this time and the homicide unit is investigating.
If anyone has information, they are asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
-
Vaccinated Atlantic Canadians are eager for second booster: national pollVaccinated Atlantic Canadians are the country’s most eager for getting a second COVID-19 vaccine booster dose, according to a new national poll.
-
Restaurants and hotels bounce back as Calgary Stampede welcomes over 1.2 million peopleOver a million people came out to the Calgary Stampede this year, giving local restaurants and hotels the boost they need as they continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
TC Energy reduces output on Keystone Pipeline after damage to transformerTC Energy has reduced output on the Keystone Pipeline in the U.S. after the line's power transformer was vandalized.
-
Halifax homeless encampment is still standing a day after deadline to leavePeople living in a park in central Halifax are staying put for now, despite a city-issued notice to leave.
-
Construction begins on new Buffalo Pound Water Treatment PlantThe mayors of Regina and Moose Jaw joined other dignitaries at the sod turning for a renewed water treatment plant. It will meet the needs of the two growing communities for the next 25 years.
-
Cinéfest will soon return to SudburyThe planning for Sudbury’s international film festival is officially underway, and officials say they are excited to return to theatres after two years of virtual events.
-
Lack of rainfall prompts low water situation in Upper Thames Valley watershedAs London enters its third heat warning of the year, the Upper Thames Valley watershed is facing a low water situation due to a lack of rainfall.
-
Women sprayed with noxious substance during altercation in CambridgePolice said two women were sprayed with a noxious substance during a fight at a Cambridge motel on Monday.
-
'Frightening, devastating': Grenfell storm leads to wide-scale community cleanupIt was a quiet, unsuspecting night for Grenfell’s 2,600 residents Friday. That was until the skies darkened, and a severe storm slammed into the community.