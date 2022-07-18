Police identify Burnell Street homicide victim

Winnipeg police have identified the victim in a homicide investigation that happened on Friday.

Police originally reported that officers were called to the 500 block of Burnell Street around 5:30 p.m. after an injured man was found by the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service who were called to a fire at the location.

Police found a man suffering from upper-body injuries and he was taken to hospital in critical condition.

However, he later died from his injuries.

Police have now identified the man as 18-year-old Logan Clarke.

Police say no one has been arrested at this time and the homicide unit is investigating.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.