Police identify cyclist killed in collision near Mount Forest
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Daniel Caudle
Police have identified the cyclist who was killed in a collision Tuesday morning in Southgate Township.
The cyclist has been identified as 20-year-old Marie Bearinger of Southgate Township.
Police say the collision involved a vehicle, and lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.
On July 26, at approximately 6:15 a.m., the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service and the Wellington North Fire Services responded to a report of a collision involving a motor vehicle and a bicycle on Southgate Sideroad 49.
