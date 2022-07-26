Police identify cyclist killed in collision near Mount Forest

Police have identified the cyclist who was killed in a collision Tuesday morning in Southgate Township.

The cyclist has been identified as 20-year-old Marie Bearinger of Southgate Township.

Police say the collision involved a vehicle, and lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.

On July 26, at approximately 6:15 a.m., the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service and the Wellington North Fire Services responded to a report of a collision involving a motor vehicle and a bicycle on Southgate Sideroad 49.